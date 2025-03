A cargo of Russian LNG has been discharged in China after it was loaded in a ship-to-ship transfer operation in the Barents Sea.

Kpler data shows the 174,000-cbm, ice-strengthened North Moon (built 2024) is now in ballast after arriving at Dalian’s LNG terminal on 17 March.

The Mitsui OSK Lines-owned, Novatek-chartered vessel received a shipment from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant in an STS transfer from the 172,600-cbm Arc7 Nikolay Urvantsev (built 2019) to the north of Murmansk in late January.