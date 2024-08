An LNG carrier newbuilding has started trading under the ownership of a company linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of vessels as an Indian management company steps in to take some of the ships.

The Chinese-built, 79,833-cbm newbuilding Mulan (ex-Mulan Spirit, built 2024) is listed as under the ownership of Dubai-based Nur Global Shipping.

The Lloyd’s Register-classed medmax-size LNG carrier was ordered by Chinese trader Jovo Energy and was built by Jiangnan Shipyard.