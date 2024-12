South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has bagged an order for ultra-large ethane carriers (ULEC) worth a total of KRW 742bn ($503m).

The world’s third-largest shipbuilder said on 26 December it had received an order for at least two vessels, according to Yonhap News.

The vessels are slated for delivery at the end of 2027, although the identity of the Asian buyer has not been released.