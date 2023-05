Singapore-listed Samudera Shipping Line is expanding its gas carrier fleet with a newbuilding purchase in Japan.

Samudera Tankers, the subsidiary of the Indonesian group, is paying $26.2m to trader Global One Energy of Geneva, Switzerland, for a 7,500-cbm LPG carrier resale.

UK shipbroker Clarksons had previously reported the deal at the same price.

Hull No 719 is under construction at Japan’s Sasaki Zosen shipyard.