The US has authorised the sale of a VLGC controlled by a sanctioned Iranian gas magnate that attempted to export LPG from Texas in 2024.

The “limited” easing of restrictions on the 93,000-cbm Tinos I (built 2024) came in a notice from Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) acting director Lisa Palluconi.

The vessel has been anchored off the US since last July.