A sanctioned LNG carrier has discharged a shipment it has been holding for five months at the Far East located of Russia’s two giant floating storage units.

Kpler data shows that the 137,231-cbm East Energy (ex-Asya Energy, built 2002) visited the 361,600-cbm Koryak FSU (built 2023) on the Kamchatka Peninsula on 11 February, where it apparently conducted a ship-to-ship discharge of its cargo.