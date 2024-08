The Palau International Ship Registry (PISR) has temporarily revoked the registration of three LNG carriers lifting Russian cargoes that were sanctioned by the US authorities on Friday.

A spokeswoman for PISR confirmed to TradeWinds that the 138,000-cbm Pioneer Spirit (ex-LNG Pioneer, built 2005), the 137,231-cbm Asya Energy (ex-Trader IV, built 2002) and the 138,000-cbm Everest Energy (ex-Metagas Everett, built 2003) had been temporarily suspended.