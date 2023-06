Shipowner Seapeak has opted to scrap a second sistership after it was redelivered at the end of its charter party.

The company confirmed to TradeWinds that it has sold the 89,880-cbm Seapeak Polar (built 1993) for demolition just six months after selling the Seapeak Arctic.

The ship, which was sold on an ‘as is’ basis at Khor Fakkan in Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, fetched around $15m and is being sent for Hong Kong Convention-compliant recycling.