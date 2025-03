Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners-controlled Seapeak has put three of its seven steam turbine LNG carriers into lay-up after they redelivered from long-term charters and may sell them in 2025.

In its annual report, the company said: “We currently have four LNG carriers — including one 52%-owned LNG carrier — that have recently completed their long-term charter contracts and are without charter contracts, including three steam turbine LNG carriers that were placed in lay-up in early 2025.”