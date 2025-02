Vancouver, the Canadian west coast shipping hub, has hosted its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation, becoming the first port in the country to do so.

Seaspan Energy’s 7,600-cbm LNG bunker vessel Seaspan Lions (built 2024) delivered volumes to the Sinokor-owned aframax tanker Pacific Jade (built 2021) this week in the Port of Vancouver’s Upper Harbour, thus adding yet another location to the growing number of places offering the fuel globally.