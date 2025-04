A second floating storage and regasification unit has arrived at Wilhelmshaven in Germany.

Federal government subsidiary Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), which charters the regas unit, said Excelerate Energy’s 138,000-cbm FSRU Excelsior (built 2005) arrived at midday local time on Monday.

The FSRU, which has undergone upgrading work in a Spanish shipyard, has a regasification capacity of up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day.