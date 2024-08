A second shadow LNG carrier loaded at Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project during the weekend in advance of the arrival of gravity-based structure number two (GBS2) for the new Novatek-controlled liquefaction plant.

Eikland Energy-controlled data provider iGIS/LNG provided imagery to TradeWinds of the 137,231-cbm Asya Energy (ex-Trader IV, built 2002) loading at Arctic LNG 2’s GBS1, which started production in late 2023.