A first cargo of LNG has been shipped into a floating storage and regasification unit set up several years ago, but not yet in operation.

The unit will serve a powership off Senegal as the country moves to switch power generation from oil to gas.

The TotalEnergies-chartered, 174,000-cbm Maran Gas Kimolos (built 2024) bought in the volumes for the 125,000-cbm KARMOL LNGT Powership Africa (ex-Dwiputra, built 1994), which has been off the capital, Dakar, since June 2021.