Two LNG carriers that form part of Russia’s emerging shadow LNG fleet have come alongside each other in the eastern Mediterranean in what is expected to result in a first ship-to-ship transfer of LNG from Russia’s US-sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.

Bloomberg reported that satellite imagery showed the 138,000-cbm Pioneer Spirit (ex-LNG Pioneer, built 2005), which was one of seven LNG carriers sanctioned by the US on Friday, was positioned next to the 149,700-cbm New Energy (ex-Neo Energy, built 2007) some 30 kilometres off Port Said in Egypt.