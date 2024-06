Energy major Shell is in talks with two shipbuilders for up to six vessels which would be built to its next-generation hybrid LNG carrier design.

Shipbuilding sources told TradeWinds that Shell is having close talks with South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean and Jiangnan Shipyard in China on the groundbreaking new LNG vessels which would be built in a modular way so they could be upgraded over time to improve emissions progressively while offering more cargo capacity.