A first small-scale cargo of LNG appears to have been delivered into the US naval station at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba by energy major Shell.

Kpler ship tracking data shows the 20,000-cbm Avenir Achievement (built 2022), which is on term charter to Shell, arrived in a laden condition on 22 April.

Previously the Avenir LNG-owned vessel loaded a cargo at the Elba Island LNG facility on 13 March, later bunkering the 15,124-teu container ship newbuilding Zim Sammy Ofer at the Kingston Freeport Terminal in Jamaica on 26 March.