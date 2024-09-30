A new face is set to take over the reins of Shell Marine on Tuesday as Houda Dabboussi is named president.
Shell Marine said Dabboussi will take over the role, currently held by Melissa Williams, on 1 October and be based in Houston, Texas.
Melissa Williams shifts over to head trading & supply arm
