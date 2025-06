Fuel supplier Shell Marine believes newbuilding orders could be dominated by dual-fuel vessels in the next two years.

Shell general manager decarbonisation Alexandra Ebbinghaus said this year, in gross tonnage terms, the number of dual-fuel vessels already exceeds the volume of conventional vessels, many of which have future optionality on fuels.

“What I hope for at least is that the dual fuels will take over in 2027,” she said, with the orderbook being dominated by them.