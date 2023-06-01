Shipping is not moving fast enough on decarbonisation and needs to take major steps if it is to reach the 2050 net zero goals, according to a new report published today by energy major Shell.

In “Decarbonising Shipping: All Hands on Deck 2.0” — which follows its first publication of this report series in 2020 — Shell said: “Some progress has been made in the past two to three years but “the magnitude of action and investment needs to step up with speed to achieve the ambition of net zero by 2050.”