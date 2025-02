John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas has ended the contracts of its top three managers following the completion of its $1bn VLGC fleet sale to BW Group.

As part of the preparations for its winding-up process, the Oslo-listed owner said it had terminated the employment of chief executive Oystein Kalleklev, chief commercial officer Halfdan Marius Foss and finance head Randi Navdal Bekkelund.