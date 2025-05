Shipowners and operators are flocking to register their vessels for FuelEU Maritime reporting in 2026.

But the number seeking information and advice reveals the complexity of the new regulation, according to a European Commission representative.

Speaking at Global Maritime Decarbonisation 2025 in Amsterdam, Peter Czaga, EC policy officer at the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, said 18,000 ships had registered for FuelEU.