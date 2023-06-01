A hotly anticipated tender for the second phase of QatarEnergy’s huge raft of LNG carrier newbuilding programme has landed with shipowners.

Details remain sketchy at present but insiders report that kick-off meetings on Phase 2, under which around 40 LNG vessels are expected to be ordered, are planned to get underway in London during the first two full weeks of June.

Shipowners, who received initial requests for expressions of interest in March, are said to have been given an indication that QatarEnergy will make a final choice of shipowners before the end of this year.