Two South Korean shipbuilders have guaranteed prices and berths for up to 17 LNG carrier newbuildings, yet again, as Mozambique LNG project lead TotalEnergies promises an autumn decision on its long-stalled project.

Those following the process said both HD Hyundai group yards and Samsung Heavy Industries have confirmed the pricing on nine and eight vessels, respectively, through until the end of August

It must be at least the 10th agreed-upon revision on schedules for these ships.