New York-listed Dorian LPG has financed a new dual-fuel LPG carrier through a Japanese sale and leaseback deal.

The Stamford-based operator has taken the 84,000-dwt Captain Markos back on a 13-year bareboat charter.

The vessel was delivered at the end of March.

The VLGC will trade in the Helios LPG Pool, which Dorian jointly operates with Phoenix Tankers, a subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

Brokers reported the buyer as Shunzan Kaiun of Japan.