Singfar International Energy is in the process of ordering for up to four LNG carriers at Chinese shipbuilder CSSC Guangzhou Wenchong Shipbuilding.

While brokers have reported that the Singapore-headquartered tanker operator has signed up for two firm 20,000-cbm LNG carriers, with two option vessels included in the newbuilding contract, a senior company executive told TradeWinds that the order process is still very much in the developmental stage.