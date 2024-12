Brokers are reporting that Singfar International Energy has placed an order for up to four LNG carriers at Chinese shipbuilder CSSC Guangzhou Wenchong Shipbuilding.

According to details provided to TradeWinds, the Singapore-headquartered tanker operator has signed up for two firm 20,000-cbm LNG carriers, with two option vessels included in the newbuilding contract.

Delivery of the ships will begin from August 2027.