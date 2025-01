South Korean shipowner Sinokor Maritime Co has put two steam turbine vessels up for sale five years on from first inviting bids on them.

Brokers said the company has asked for offers on the 138,287-cbm, membrane-type Singapore Energy (ex-Innovator, built 2003) and the 140,708-cbm, Moss-type Hongkong Energy (ex-Northwest Swan, built 2004).