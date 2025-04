A wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group has placed an order for an LNG bunker vessel with Jiangnan Shipyard.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

SIPG Energy will take delivery of the LNGBV newbuilding in the first half of 2027.

The vessel will be equipped with three twin-ear IMO type C LNG cargo tanks, giving it a total capacity of 20,000 cubic metres.