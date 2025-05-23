Two South Korean LNG shipowners are biting the bullet and sending four elderly steam turbine vessels for demolition in separate en-bloc deals, bumping the number of LNG carriers scrapped this year to seven.

Brokers said two ships controlled by Hyundai LNG Shipping, which were circulated for sale last week, have been sold for more than $38m.

They said the sale priced the 135,000-cbm Hyundai Aquapia (built 2000) and Hyundai Technopia (built 1999) at about $565 per ldt each, equating to a per-ship price on the 34,000-ldt vessels of around $19.2m.