South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean is plotting a move to construct the first LNG carriers in the US following new proposals, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The US Trade Representative has demanded that 1% of US gas exports be carried on US-built carriers in 2029, rising to 15% by 2047.

Ryan Lynch, vice president of Texas-based Hanwha Shipping, told Bloomberg: “Under the USTR regulation, five to seven US-flagged LNG carriers will be needed by 2030.”