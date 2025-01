Several laden LNG carriers carrying cargoes from two small Russian production plants that were sanctioned by the US authorities on Friday are being closely tracked.

Last Friday, Washington slapped sanctions on the companies controlling the 1.5-mtpa Portovaya plant near Vyborg and the 660,000-tonnes per annum Cryogas Vysotsk facility on the Baltic Sea coast.

Among the 183 vessels also sanctioned were two LNG carriers, the 170,567-cbm Velikiy Novgorod and 170,200-cbm Pskov (both built 2014).