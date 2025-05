StealthGas, a US-listed owner of about 30 small and midsize LPG carriers, is using its profitability to buy back ship stakes and slash its debt.

On top of announcing its 14th consecutive profit reading for the first quarter, the Harry Vafias-led company revealed on Wednesday that it has agreed to buy out a joint venture partner from a 49.9% stake in the 3,517-cbm Eco Lucidity (built 2015) and 7,020-cbm Gas Haralambos (built 2007).