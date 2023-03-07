StealthGas, a major owner of small and midsize gas carriers (MGC), has flipped one of its larger vessels at a fat profit.

According to shipping sources, a sale deal was concluded for the 35,200-cbm Eco Evoluzione (built 2010) at a price of $39m.

This is one of two MGCs that StealthGas currently owns through a joint venture with unknown partners.

Brokers reported last week that the second ship in that joint venture, the 35,200-cbm Gaschem Bremen (built 2010), had been sold as well at the same price.