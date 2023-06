Hot on the heels of a $70.7m sale of four 5,000-cbm LPG ships, StealthGas is said to be shaking off another pair of such vessels at a robust price.

Market sources reported that the Harry Vafias-led company has agreed to part with the 5,000-cbm sister ships Eco Dream and Eco Green (both built 2015).

They are believed to have gone in an en-bloc deal for $35.35m