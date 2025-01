Norway’s Stolt-Nielsen has bought out its partners in small-scale shipping company Avenir LNG to build a 94.37% stake.

Tor Olav Troim-controlled Golar LNG sold off its 23.5% shareholding for $40m, while Hoegh family holding company Aequitas also sold out.

Stolt-Nielsen said it expects to make an offer for the rest of the shares.