South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has teamed up with compatriot class society KR (Korean Register) on the development of an ultra-large ammonia carrier (ULAC).

KR said it had granted approval in principle for a 150,000-cbm ULAC developed by SHI.

The pair said the ULAC is designed to transport large quantities of ammonia while using ammonia as a propulsion fuel, ensuring zero carbon emissions during operation.