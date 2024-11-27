John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas is nearing the end, but it won’t go towards the light before one last big dividend.
Chief executive Oystein Kalleklev outlined a plan to wind the company up by May.
It includes finishing up the $1.05bn
Oystein Kalleklev explains how more than half a billion dollars in dividend is on its way to shareholders
John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas is nearing the end, but it won’t go towards the light before one last big dividend.
Chief executive Oystein Kalleklev outlined a plan to wind the company up by May.
It includes finishing up the $1.05bn