Switzerland’s MET Group has forged a joint venture deal with Denmark’s Celsius that sees the energy company order its first LNG carrier.

The outfit, led by chairman and chief executive Benjamin Lakatos, said that the partnership involves a newbuilding that will be constructed at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s China Merchants Heavy Industry Jiangsu (CMHI Jiangsu).

“At MET we believe LNG will play an important role in the European energy transition,” Lakatos said in the announcement.