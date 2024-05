Swiss trader Montfort has signed a long-term time charter deal for two medium gas carrier (MGC) newbuildings with a Japanese shipowner.

Describing the deal as a “strategic collaboration”, the company said the charter agreements include purchase options.

Montfort did not identify the shipowner involved but said the two ships are under construction at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding (Yamic) in China and are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026.