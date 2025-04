A much-rumoured deal that would see three under-construction LNG carrier newbuildings ordered by Sinokor Maritime Co sold to George Economou-controlled TMS Cardiff Gas appears dead.

Industry players following the long-running sell-off of a trio of Sinokor LNG newbuildings said that talks over the vessels have broken down, with one describing them as having “bellyflopped”.

They said there have been indications that the ships could be for sale again.