LNG bunkering is getting some serious traction.

The number of LNG dual-fuel newbuildings being contracted took a sharp turn upwards from mid-2024, with 264 ordered last year, more than double the previous year.

More ports offer bunkering of the fuel — 198 at the last count — and there have been at least seven LNG bunker orders in the first two months of this year, half the total ordered in the whole of 2024.