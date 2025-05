Dutch bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels is weighing up how to deploy its LNG bunker vessel fleet to serve a growing but changing market, where terminal space is at a premium.

Speaking to TradeWinds, chief commercial officer Michael Schaap talked fondly about Titan’s first two 1,500-cbm FlexFueler barge-based units, which are deployed in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region — including one in Zeebrugge, Belgium.