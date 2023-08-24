Dutch bunker provider Titan has moved into carbon insetting with blockchain-based, transport sector-focused platform 123Carbon.
On Thursday the two companies said they have issued the first LNG-based carbon inset tokens.
Bunker provider expands its offerings in a bid to scale up biofuel production more quickly
