Greek shipowner TMS Cardiff Gas has revealed that the first of two LNG carrier it building at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has been fixed out to Japanese gas company Osaka Gas.

TMS Cardiff reveled the details following a ceremony at which 174,000-cbm LNG ship was named Athos LNG.

The Greek company did not disclose the duration and rate of the charter contract but said Osaka Gas has taken the brand new LNG carrier for multi-year period.