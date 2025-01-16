Golar LNG subsidiary Macaw Energies has produced its first LNG volumes from flared gas in a US pilot project.
The fledging company sent the first of its mobile F2X flare capture and liquefaction units to south Texas for field deployment last year.
Business fires up in Texas ‘to turn wasted gas into energy’
