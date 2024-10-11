French energy major TotalEnergies has inked its long-planned charter with Spanish shipowner Ibaizabal Group for an 18,600-cbm LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) newbuilding that is on order at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) in China.

Axpo limbers up to make new play in growing LNG bunkering
 Read more

TotalEnergies, which ranks itself as the world’s third largest LNG player, said the vessel “might be deployed in Oman” where the company is building the 1 million tonnes per annum Marsa LNG project which is designed to provide fuel to LNG dual-fuelled ships in the region.