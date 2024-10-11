French energy major TotalEnergies has inked its long-planned charter with Spanish shipowner Ibaizabal Group for an 18,600-cbm LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) newbuilding that is on order at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) in China.

TotalEnergies, which ranks itself as the world’s third largest LNG player, said the vessel “might be deployed in Oman” where the company is building the 1 million tonnes per annum Marsa LNG project which is designed to provide fuel to LNG dual-fuelled ships in the region.