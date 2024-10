French major TotalEnergies has teamed with renewable energy-focused EREN Group and the funding arms of Danish companies A P Moller and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on a new green fuels production venture in Morocco.

The companies have formed TE H2, which will comprise TotalEnergies, EREN, CIP’s Energy Transition Fund and AP Moller Capital’s Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund, to kick off pre-front-end engineering and design studies.