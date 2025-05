After violent shifts in sentiment caused by global trade wars and a spell of extreme cold in the US earlier this year, VLGC markets may be heading for calmer waters at higher levels.

Dorian LPG chief executive John Hadjipateras told analysts in a conference call: “We believe that increased production in the US and the Middle East, and US terminal expansion, combined with just nine newbuildings for the rest of the year, will support a balanced freight market and healthy earnings for 2025.”