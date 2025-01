Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines has sealed its eighth long-term time charter on an LNG carrier newbuilding with compatriot trading giant JERA.

The trader’s vessel operation management company will take on a 174,000-cbm newbuilding currently on order at Samsung Heavy Industries. It will be built in SHI's Geoje shipyard.

The ship, which will be fitted with a ME-GA propulsion system, is due for delivery in 2026.