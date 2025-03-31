Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has given its stamp of approval to Trafigura’s ammonia dual-fuel systems on its newbuilding medium gas carriers (MGCs).

This joint development project with the Swiss charterer involved LR completing an extensive design evaluation and safety assessment to ensure that everything is in line with its rules and international regulations.

Implementing ammonia dual-fuel systems on these types of vessels marks a significant step towards expanding the use of low-carbon fuels beyond specialised vessels to more diverse ship types, the companies stated.